BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 | bhu.ac.in

BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the results of the Undergraduate (UG) Spot Round 1 seat allotment. Along with the seat allotment list, the institution has announced the minimum cut-off scores for various programs throughout colleges and departments. Aspirants can now obtain allotment details and cut-off lists from the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Candidates who have secured a spot in this round must confirm their acceptance by paying the online fee by September 13, 2025.

BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to check?

Aspirants can check their allotment status and download scorecards by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG Admissions 2025 (Spot Round 1 Result) link.

Step 3: After this, go to the BHU Samarth Portal and then login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the details such as application number, password/date of birth.

Step 5: Now, the allotment result and cut-off scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the result

The spot round allotment was determined based on seat availability, applicants' Common University Entrance Test (CUET) performance, merit ranking, and choice order for institutions or faculties.

The lists were prepared in accordance with reservation rules, including Unreserved (UR), Other Backwards Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and others.

BHU emphasised that the cut-offs for spot rounds are not the same as the previous regular admission rounds. The allotment results for Spot Round 2 will be released on September 15, 2025.