 BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

The results of the Undergraduate (UG) Spot Round 1 seat allotment has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 | bhu.ac.in

BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the results of the Undergraduate (UG) Spot Round 1 seat allotment. Along with the seat allotment list, the institution has announced the minimum cut-off scores for various programs throughout colleges and departments. Aspirants can now obtain allotment details and cut-off lists from the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Candidates who have secured a spot in this round must confirm their acceptance by paying the online fee by September 13, 2025.

BHU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to check?

Aspirants can check their allotment status and download scorecards by following the steps below:

FPJ Shorts
Indian Tyre Company CEAT Announces Price Reduction Across Entire Range To Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Indian Tyre Company CEAT Announces Price Reduction Across Entire Range To Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Pune Horror: IT Employee Attacked With Koyta Near Amar Tech Park, Critical (SHOCKING VIDEO)
Pune Horror: IT Employee Attacked With Koyta Near Amar Tech Park, Critical (SHOCKING VIDEO)
After Delhi HC, Bombay High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email; Judges, Lawyers & Staffers Asked To Vacate Premises
After Delhi HC, Bombay High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email; Judges, Lawyers & Staffers Asked To Vacate Premises
PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On Taking Oath As India’s 15th Vice President, Praises Lifelong Public Service
PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On Taking Oath As India’s 15th Vice President, Praises Lifelong Public Service

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG Admissions 2025 (Spot Round 1 Result) link.

Step 3: After this, go to the BHU Samarth Portal and then login.

Read Also
Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students
article-image

Step 4: Next, fill out the details such as application number, password/date of birth.

Step 5: Now, the allotment result and cut-off scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the result

The spot round allotment was determined based on seat availability, applicants' Common University Entrance Test (CUET) performance, merit ranking, and choice order for institutions or faculties.

The lists were prepared in accordance with reservation rules, including Unreserved (UR), Other Backwards Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and others.

BHU emphasised that the cut-offs for spot rounds are not the same as the previous regular admission rounds. The allotment results for Spot Round 2 will be released on September 15, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

Lodha Foundation Partners With IISER Pune To Launch Fully Funded STEM Programs For Classes 6–12...

Lodha Foundation Partners With IISER Pune To Launch Fully Funded STEM Programs For Classes 6–12...

Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students

Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Begins For Over 28 Lakh Candidates; Chairman Shares Key Message

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Begins For Over 28 Lakh Candidates; Chairman Shares Key Message

IIT Kharagpur Withdraws Hostel Dining Segregation Notice, Says No Division Over Food Choices

IIT Kharagpur Withdraws Hostel Dining Segregation Notice, Says No Division Over Food Choices