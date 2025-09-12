Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students

Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A shocking event from the Bilaigarh zone of Sarangarh–Bilaigarh district has brought shame to the education system. In Government High School, Chhattisgarh, two teachers left their class duty to fight physically in the classroom. The students who were present were frightened by the sudden fight and, in fright, rushed out of the classroom screaming. The unrest distracted the study atmosphere, making the learning come to a complete standstill until other teachers came and separated the duo.

According to students, the altercation started when teacher Vineet Dubey did not report on time to take his class. In his absence, Manoj Kashyap took over and started teaching the students during the Hindi lesson. Vineet Dubey protested when he finally arrived and asked Manoj to leave the class. The argument soon turned physical from insults.

सारंगढ़-बिलाईगढ़ के धारासीव हाई स्कूल में दो शिक्षकों के बीच हुई मारपीट ने शिक्षा व्यवस्था पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। पढ़ाने को लेकर शुरू हुआ विवाद बच्चों के सामने लात-घूंसे तक पहुंच गया। डर के कारण छात्र कक्षा से भागते नजर आए। स्कूल बच्चों को सुरक्षा और शिक्षा देने का स्थान… pic.twitter.com/NmeR42rCMz — Jaydas Manikpuri (@JayManikpuri2) September 12, 2025

Eyewitness testimony indicates that the altercation escalated into violence, with both teachers fighting before the children, and both men were injured in the incident. The panicked students can be seen leaping off benches and fleeing out of the classroom to get away from the violence.

The whole scene was caught on the school's CCTV cameras, and the videos have since emerged, clearly depicting the teachers brawling in front of the students.

Later, parents and other teachers told this correspondent that Vineet Dubey's attitude has been a problem for a long time now. He is said to have had fights with teachers in the past and is regularly late to school.

The Block Education Officer, on being contacted, said a formal investigation would be launched if the principal of the school made a written complaint, promising severe action against the guilty teacher.