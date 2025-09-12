 Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students
Viral Video: CCTV Captures Teachers’ Brawl in Chhattisgarh School, Panic Among Students

Viral CCTV footage from a Chhattisgarh school shows two teachers fighting in class, terrifying students who fled screaming. The incident has sparked outrage, and authorities promise strict action.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A shocking event from the Bilaigarh zone of Sarangarh–Bilaigarh district has brought shame to the education system. In Government High School, Chhattisgarh, two teachers left their class duty to fight physically in the classroom. The students who were present were frightened by the sudden fight and, in fright, rushed out of the classroom screaming. The unrest distracted the study atmosphere, making the learning come to a complete standstill until other teachers came and separated the duo.

According to students, the altercation started when teacher Vineet Dubey did not report on time to take his class. In his absence, Manoj Kashyap took over and started teaching the students during the Hindi lesson. Vineet Dubey protested when he finally arrived and asked Manoj to leave the class. The argument soon turned physical from insults.

Eyewitness testimony indicates that the altercation escalated into violence, with both teachers fighting before the children, and both men were injured in the incident. The panicked students can be seen leaping off benches and fleeing out of the classroom to get away from the violence.

The whole scene was caught on the school's CCTV cameras, and the videos have since emerged, clearly depicting the teachers brawling in front of the students.

Later, parents and other teachers told this correspondent that Vineet Dubey's attitude has been a problem for a long time now. He is said to have had fights with teachers in the past and is regularly late to school.

The Block Education Officer, on being contacted, said a formal investigation would be launched if the principal of the school made a written complaint, promising severe action against the guilty teacher.

