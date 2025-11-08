 Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration
Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration

Delhi government launched the "School Web App," a digital platform to modernize education and administration in schools. It offers students, parents, and teachers a unified system for timetables, homework, attendance, and results. Aligned with Digital India and NEP 2020, the app aims to enhance transparency, reduce teacher workload, and promote skill-based learning.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration | X @MCD_Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday launched the "School Web App", a digital platform aimed at modernising the education and administrative processes in its schools to make the education system smarter, more transparent and accessible.

It offers students, parents and teachers a single platform for all school-related services.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The app, he said, would simplify time management and the learning process for students while reducing teachers' administrative workload, thereby improving the overall quality of education.

Through the app, key information such as timetables, homework, notes, attendance and results will be available remotely.

The technology will also allow parents to stay regularly updated on their child's academic progress, strengthening communication between schools and families, the statement stated.

Sood said the digital platform would promote innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among students by making information easily accessible.

"Now, time will not be wasted in searching for information. Instead, information will reach the students directly. This is the true essence of digital empowerment," he said.

The minister added that the app is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will encourage skill-based learning while integrating activities under the Fit India initiative.

Expressing gratitude to developers, teachers, and administrators involved in the project, Sood said, "When determination is strong, the results are equally powerful. This app will prove to be a milestone towards a brighter future for the children of Delhi."

