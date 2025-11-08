Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 11; Check Key Instructions For Candidates

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for Round 1 of the NEET PG Counselling 2025 to November 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM. This decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee, in a recent move, extended the period of All India Quota counselling, consequently prompting a similar change at the state level.

Extended Registration, Payment, and Document Upload

Registration, fee payment, and uploading of documents can now be done by the candidates till November 11. Accordingly, the State CET Cell clarified that the candidates who will successfully pay ₹3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit will only be considered for admission. All the original documents necessary for eligibility need to be uploaded in scanned PDF format.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates | Official Notification

Revised CAP Round 1 Schedule Soon

The CET Cell said that the revised schedule for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 will be declared later on the official website, mahacet.org. The schedule may vary depending upon the directions by MCC, state or central govt, court order, etc.

Key Instructions for Candidates

Before registration, candidates should satisfy their eligibility in all respects, including the submission of correct reservation claims in the form.

- EWS candidates must submit certificates in the state format only.

- Caste validity certificates are extended for a period of six months in respect of SEBC, OBC, SC, VJ, NT-B/C/D, and SBC candidates.

- Candidates of the NRI category must register on the Foreign Candidate Registration Portal before November 10, 2025. Eligible for only 15% institute quota seats.

What's Next?

The State CET Cell has advised aspirants to keep themselves informed through its official website about impending declarations concerning the revised seat matrix and CAP schedule.