 Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 11; Check Key Instructions For Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 11; Check Key Instructions For Candidates

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 11; Check Key Instructions For Candidates

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has extended the Round 1 registration deadline for NEET PG Counselling 2025 till November 11, 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates can complete registration, fee payment, and document upload by the new date. The extension follows MCC’s All India Quota update, and the revised CAP Round 1 schedule will be announced soon on mahacet.org.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for Round 1 of the NEET PG Counselling 2025 to November 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM. This decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee, in a recent move, extended the period of All India Quota counselling, consequently prompting a similar change at the state level.

Extended Registration, Payment, and Document Upload

Registration, fee payment, and uploading of documents can now be done by the candidates till November 11. Accordingly, the State CET Cell clarified that the candidates who will successfully pay ₹3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit will only be considered for admission. All the original documents necessary for eligibility need to be uploaded in scanned PDF format.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates | Official Notification

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Counselling Indefinitely; SC Asks NBE To Clarify...
article-image

Revised CAP Round 1 Schedule Soon

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Ideological Rift Emerges Between TMC & BGPM Over Mandatory State Anthem In Schools
West Bengal: Ideological Rift Emerges Between TMC & BGPM Over Mandatory State Anthem In Schools
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Dahisar Toll Plaza Relocation By November 13
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Dahisar Toll Plaza Relocation By November 13
ICAI Signs MoU With Indian Army For Seamless UDIN-Based Vendor Document Authentication
ICAI Signs MoU With Indian Army For Seamless UDIN-Based Vendor Document Authentication
'Is It Important To Lie To Have Successful Political Career?': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Allegation
'Is It Important To Lie To Have Successful Political Career?': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Allegation

The CET Cell said that the revised schedule for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 will be declared later on the official website, mahacet.org. The schedule may vary depending upon the directions by MCC, state or central govt, court order, etc.

Key Instructions for Candidates

Before registration, candidates should satisfy their eligibility in all respects, including the submission of correct reservation claims in the form.

- EWS candidates must submit certificates in the state format only.

- Caste validity certificates are extended for a period of six months in respect of SEBC, OBC, SC, VJ, NT-B/C/D, and SBC candidates.

- Candidates of the NRI category must register on the Foreign Candidate Registration Portal before November 10, 2025. Eligible for only 15% institute quota seats.

What's Next?

The State CET Cell has advised aspirants to keep themselves informed through its official website about impending declarations concerning the revised seat matrix and CAP schedule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Ideological Rift Emerges Between TMC & BGPM Over Mandatory State Anthem In Schools

West Bengal: Ideological Rift Emerges Between TMC & BGPM Over Mandatory State Anthem In Schools

ICAI Signs MoU With Indian Army For Seamless UDIN-Based Vendor Document Authentication

ICAI Signs MoU With Indian Army For Seamless UDIN-Based Vendor Document Authentication

UP: Class 11 Student Dies After Bullet Gifted On His Birthday Gets Hit By Bus In Lucknow

UP: Class 11 Student Dies After Bullet Gifted On His Birthday Gets Hit By Bus In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Vande Bharat Train In Varanasi - Video

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Vande Bharat Train In Varanasi - Video

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other...

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other...