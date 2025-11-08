NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Counselling Indefinitely; SC Asks NBE To Clarify Policy On Answer Keys

NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Board of Examinations to file an affidavit clarifying its policy on publishing NEET PG answer keys. Justices P S Narasimha and Vipul Pancholi heard the petitions demanding greater transparency in the conduct of the examination and evaluation process.

The petitions filed in the court have demanded the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula adopted in NEET PG. The petitioners argued that the existing process lacks transparency. The NBE, however, has argued that making answer keys public could compromise the exam’s integrity and be misused by coaching institutes.

MCC Extends Round 1 Choice-Filling Process

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee has further extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 1 of NEET PG 2025 counselling indefinitely. This move comes after the National Medical Commission intimated the postgraduate seat distribution changes to MCC, and the National Board of Examination withdrew 169 DNB seats post commencement of the counselling.

"It is for the information to candidates that the competent authority has decided to extend the Choice Filling of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 till further notice as the seat matrix has to be revised, due to information received from NMC for changes in PG seats and NBE for withdrawal of 169 PG DNB seats after the start of Round-1 of PG Counselling," reads the notification.

Consequently, due to this fact, the MCC has said that due to excess seats, the seat matrix is being revised and the reservation roster is being reapplied correctly. The revised schedule, along with the seat matrix, will be uploaded shortly on the website of the MCC. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the portal.

Revised Schedule To Be Released Soon

As per the initial schedule, the choice filling and locking were set from 28th October to 5th November 2025 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 100% Deemed/Central Universities, and AFMS institutions. However, the revision process is expected to push these dates further.

The fresh schedule will also likely affect the State PG Counselling dates, which the MCC will declare simultaneously with the revised All India Quota schedule.