MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was declared by the DME, Madhya Pradesh, on November 4, 2025, with a list of 16,494 eligible candidates for the MBBS and BDS programs. The list has been made available on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

16504 Candidates Eligible for Mop-Up Round

As per the revised merit list, 16,504 candidates are qualified to appear for the mop-up round. DME has also debarred several candidates and removed 416 All India quota admitted candidates from the further counselling rounds.

Reporting Process and Schedule

Candidates allotted seats in medical or dental institutes must report for document verification, fee submission, and admission between November 6, 2025, and November 8, 2025, before 6 PM. In case of failure of reporting within the stipulated time, the allotted seat will be canceled.

Required Documents for Counselling

Applicants must carry the following documents for verification:

-NEET UG 2025 scorecard and admit card

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

-Domicile and caste certificates (if applicable)

-Income and category certificates (PH/FF/SN)

-Affidavit of non-domicile (for candidates outside MP)

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and the MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List and take a print out for future reference.