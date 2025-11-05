 MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List featuring 16,504 eligible candidates for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check the list at dme.mponline.gov.in. Seat reporting will take place from November 6 to 8, 2025, with mandatory document verification and fee submission.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Merit List was declared by the DME, Madhya Pradesh, on November 4, 2025, with a list of 16,494 eligible candidates for the MBBS and BDS programs. The list has been made available on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

16504 Candidates Eligible for Mop-Up Round

As per the revised merit list, 16,504 candidates are qualified to appear for the mop-up round. DME has also debarred several candidates and removed 416 All India quota admitted candidates from the further counselling rounds.

Reporting Process and Schedule

FPJ Shorts
Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Step-By-Step Guide On Where & How To Buy Tickets Online
Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Step-By-Step Guide On Where & How To Buy Tickets Online
'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM
'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive

Candidates allotted seats in medical or dental institutes must report for document verification, fee submission, and admission between November 6, 2025, and November 8, 2025, before 6 PM. In case of failure of reporting within the stipulated time, the allotted seat will be canceled.

Required Documents for Counselling

Applicants must carry the following documents for verification:

-NEET UG 2025 scorecard and admit card

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

-Domicile and caste certificates (if applicable)

-Income and category certificates (PH/FF/SN)

-Affidavit of non-domicile (for candidates outside MP)

Read Also
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule And Key...
article-image

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and the MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Merit List and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students...

Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students...

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For...

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For...

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in; Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video