 Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video

In a video that has gone viral, the teacher Y Sujatha was seen casually stretching her legs in the school in Bandapalli village and talking on her phone while the minor students pressed her legs.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended a school teacher for allegedly compelling two girl students to massage her legs in Srikakulam district. | Representational Image

Seethampeta: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended a school teacher for allegedly compelling two girl students to massage her legs in Srikakulam district.

In a video that has gone viral, the teacher Y Sujatha was seen casually stretching her legs in the school in Bandapalli village and talking on her phone while the minor students pressed her legs.

"After careful consideration of the available material...it is necessary to place Y Sujatha, LFL HM, GTWAH School, Bandapalli under suspension as she violated the instructions issued by the government time to time," said the suspension order, which was shared with PTI by an official.

Mentioning Sujatha's violations, the order noted that the suspended teacher disobeyed government regulations by asking the students to massage her legs and making them do her personal work.

FPJ Shorts
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff
Read Also
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 379 Posts Underway; Details Here
article-image

"Sitting improperly in the classroom with legs stretched out and getting students to do her personal work shows her gross negligence in her professional duties," said the order.

Further, it highlighted that Sujatha violated the government regulations by talking on her mobile phone in the classroom during school hours and neglected her duties.

According to the official, this was not the first time Sujatha had made the students massage her legs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For...

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For...

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in; Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Teacher Caught Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 379 Posts Underway; Details Here

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 379 Posts Underway; Details Here