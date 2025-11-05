IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 Results To Be Released Anytime Soon On ibps.in | Canva

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website will shortly announce the IBPSC Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 results. Students who took the preliminary exam can visit the website to view their results and download their scorecards.

Students must input their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and password in order to receive the IBPS Clerk preliminary results for 2025.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Important dates

Preliminary Examination Dates: October 4, 5, and 11, 2025

Mode of Exam (Prelims): Offline

Mains Examination Date: November 29, 2025

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Vacancy details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has updated the total number of open positions from 10270 to 13,533 and hopes to fill over 13,000 positions through this recruitment process.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view the results, students must go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click the link to get the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 from the main website.

Step 3: Students must input and submit their login information in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your login information and download the scorecard that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Download the outcome and print it out for later use.

Direct link to apply

It is recommended that students who took the test visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official website to be informed about any updates.