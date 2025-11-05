CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the 4,128 positions is going to end today, November 5, 2025, by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) in Bihar. Qualified candidates can submit the form on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 4128 posts. The post-wise breakup is:

Prohibition Constable: Level 3: 1,603 vacancies

Jail Warder: Level 3 posts: 2,417 vacancies

Mobile Squad Constable: Level 2: 108 vacancies.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the Prohibition Constable registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will be conducted in three phases: a Written Examination, a Physical Test, and a Certificate Verification round.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination will include 100 objective-type questions, each carrying 1 mark. The exam will cover subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany), and General Knowledge & Current Affairs.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary details

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 as per Pay Level-3. In addition to the basic salary, they will receive benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), insurance coverage, and other government perks. They will also be entitled to annual salary increments, promotions, and performance-based incentives as part of their career progression.