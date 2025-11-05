 BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 379 Posts Underway; Details Here
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 379 Posts Underway; Details Here

BSSC has opened online applications for the 2025 Sports Trainer recruitment with 379 vacancies. Eligible candidates aged 21–37 can apply at bssc.bihar.gov.in until November 10, 2025. Fees must be paid online. The vacancies include reserved seats for SC, ST, EBC, BC, EWS, and women. Applicants must register, pay the fee, and download the confirmation page.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 | bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The online registration process for the job of Sports Trainer 2025 is underway by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Those who qualify can register and pay their fees through the official BSSC website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 10, 2025.

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive offers a total of 379 vacancies, with 128 seats marked under reservation categories. The category-wise distribution is:

1. Unreserved (UR): 152 posts (53 reserved)

2. Scheduled Caste (SC): 61 posts (21 reserved)

3. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 4 posts (1 reserved)

4. Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 68 posts

5. 24 reserved (including 4 for DD & 8 for VI)

6. Backward Class (BC): 45 posts

7. 16 reserved (including 4 for OH & 3 for MD/MUD)

8. Women (Backwards Class): 11 posts (no reservation)

9. EWS: 38 posts (13 reserved)

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates are required to apply online following the prescribed procedure. The examination fee is ₹100, and additional processing and service charges will apply. Payment must be made through online methods such as debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Read the official notification here

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Sports Trainer registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and start the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 37 years old, with relaxation in the upper age limit applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

