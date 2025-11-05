DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

DDA Recruitment 2025 | dda.gov.in/latest-jobs

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conclude the application process for the multiple posts, including MTS, JSA, Patwari, JE, and Steno, today, November 5, 2025. Candidates must submit their applications online on the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in/latest-jobs.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1,732 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Deputy Director: 9

2. Assistant Director: 46

3. Asst. Executive Engineer: 13

4. Legal Assistant: 7

5. Planning Assistant: 23

6. Arch. Assistant: 9

7. Programmer: 6

8. JE (Civil): 104

9. JE (EE/ME): 67

10. SO (Horticulture): 75

11. Naib Tehsilda: 6

12. Junior Translator: 6

13. Asst. Security Officer: 6

14. Surveyor: 6

15. Steno Grade-D: 44

16. Patwari: 79

17. Jr. Sect. Assistant (JSA)/Clerk: 199

18. Mali: 282

19. MTS: 745

DDA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

a. Educational qualification: Candidates must possess degrees or diplomas in relevant disciplines, ranging from engineering, architecture, agriculture, law, and humanities to ITI or 10th/12th pass qualifications. Some positions also require specialised skills such as stenography or typing, while a few technical and managerial posts mandate prior work experience.

b. Age limit: The minimum age generally starts from 18 years, with upper age limits varying between 25, 27, 30, 35, and 40 years, depending on the position. Certain posts have specific age brackets (e.g., 21–27 years or 21–30 years). Age relaxation will apply as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for DDA Recruitment 2025 involves multiple stages to ensure the right candidates are chosen for various posts. Aspirants must appear for a written examination followed by a skill test, depending on the job requirements. Those who qualify for these rounds will undergo document verification and a medical examination. Only candidates clearing all stages will be considered for the final appointment.

Direct link to apply

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For the DDA Recruitment 2025, the application fee structure varies by category. General, OBC, and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,500. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and female categories need to pay ₹1,500, which is refundable. All application fee payments must be made through online mode.