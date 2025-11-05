 DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

The application process for the multiple posts, including MTS, JSA, Patwari, JE, and Steno will end today, November 5, 2025 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The selection process for DDA Recruitment 2025 involves multiple stages to ensure the right candidates are chosen for various posts. The application fee structure varies by category.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
DDA Recruitment 2025 | dda.gov.in/latest-jobs

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conclude the application process for the multiple posts, including MTS, JSA, Patwari, JE, and Steno, today, November 5, 2025. Candidates must submit their applications online on the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in/latest-jobs.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1,732 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Deputy Director: 9

FPJ Shorts
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 'Devotees Tried To Take Shortcut', Reveal Witnesses; 6 Dead After Being Run Over By Kalka Express At Chunar station
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 'Devotees Tried To Take Shortcut', Reveal Witnesses; 6 Dead After Being Run Over By Kalka Express At Chunar station
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Farhana Bhatt's Family SUES Amaal Mallik's Aunt For Calling Her 'Terrorist,' Demands ₹1 Crore In Damages
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Farhana Bhatt's Family SUES Amaal Mallik's Aunt For Calling Her 'Terrorist,' Demands ₹1 Crore In Damages
Bombay High Court To Hear Mumbai Cricket Association Election Dispute On Thursday
Bombay High Court To Hear Mumbai Cricket Association Election Dispute On Thursday
Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg Turns Into White Paradise After Snowfall; Visuals Surface
Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg Turns Into White Paradise After Snowfall; Visuals Surface

2. Assistant Director: 46

3. Asst. Executive Engineer: 13

4. Legal Assistant: 7

5. Planning Assistant: 23

6. Arch. Assistant: 9

7. Programmer: 6

8. JE (Civil): 104

9. JE (EE/ME): 67

10. SO (Horticulture): 75

11. Naib Tehsilda: 6

12. Junior Translator: 6

13. Asst. Security Officer: 6

14. Surveyor: 6

15. Steno Grade-D: 44

16. Patwari: 79

17. Jr. Sect. Assistant (JSA)/Clerk: 199

18. Mali: 282

19. MTS: 745

DDA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

a. Educational qualification: Candidates must possess degrees or diplomas in relevant disciplines, ranging from engineering, architecture, agriculture, law, and humanities to ITI or 10th/12th pass qualifications. Some positions also require specialised skills such as stenography or typing, while a few technical and managerial posts mandate prior work experience.

Read Also
'Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir': Gen Z Employee’s Bold Sick-Leave Reply Sparks Applause Online;...
article-image

b. Age limit: The minimum age generally starts from 18 years, with upper age limits varying between 25, 27, 30, 35, and 40 years, depending on the position. Certain posts have specific age brackets (e.g., 21–27 years or 21–30 years). Age relaxation will apply as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for DDA Recruitment 2025 involves multiple stages to ensure the right candidates are chosen for various posts. Aspirants must appear for a written examination followed by a skill test, depending on the job requirements. Those who qualify for these rounds will undergo document verification and a medical examination. Only candidates clearing all stages will be considered for the final appointment.

Direct link to apply

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For the DDA Recruitment 2025, the application fee structure varies by category. General, OBC, and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,500. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and female categories need to pay ₹1,500, which is refundable. All application fee payments must be made through online mode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: BTech Student Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Chittoor’s SITAMS College, Dies; Cop...

Caught On Camera: BTech Student Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Chittoor’s SITAMS College, Dies; Cop...

NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins At natboard.edu.in; Check Details Here

NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins At natboard.edu.in; Check Details Here

JKBOSE Revises Class 10 Datesheet 2025 For Winter-Zone Areas Amid Assembly Bye-Elections

JKBOSE Revises Class 10 Datesheet 2025 For Winter-Zone Areas Amid Assembly Bye-Elections

Punjab Govt To Challenge Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Restructuring Of Panjab University Bodies In...

Punjab Govt To Challenge Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Restructuring Of Panjab University Bodies In...

DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria &...

DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria &...