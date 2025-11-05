 WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule And Key Dates
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will begin WB NEET PG 2025 counselling registration for Round 1 on November 6, 2025, at wbmcc.nic.in. The process includes registration, verification, and choice filling, with results to be declared on November 17. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between November 18 and 20, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) published the detailed schedule for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2025 exam are eligible to participate in the state counselling process.

Registration and Fee Payment Window

The registration process for Round 1 of WB NEET PG counselling 2025 will start on November 6, 2025, at 11 AM, and will remain open till November 9, 2025, at 6 PM. The online payment of the counselling fee can be made till midnight on November 9, 2025.

Verification and Choice Filling

Document verification of the registered aspirants will be done in the allotted colleges on November 7, 10, and 11, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Subsequent to verification, choice filling and locking of preferred medical colleges can be done by the aspirants from November 11 to 13, 2025.

Seat Allotment Result

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment list will be published on November 17, 2025. Further, the schedule for Round 2 and Round 3 counselling will take place after completing Round 1.

The counselling process aims at filling up the postgraduate medical seats in both government and private medical colleges of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule (Key Dates)

Online Registration: November 6 to November 9, 2025

Online Fee Payment: November 6 to November 9, 2025 (till midnight)

Verification of Candidates: November 7, 10, and 11, 2025, in designated colleges and time slots

Publication of Verified Candidate List & Seat Matrix: November 11, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking: November 11 to November 13, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: November 17, 2025

Reporting and Admission to Allotted Institutes: November 18 to November 20, 2025

