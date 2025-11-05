NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Key Dates And Process

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the choice filling window for the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round from today, November 5, 2025, giving candidates a final opportunity to secure MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across India. The process for choice filling and locking can be done on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Final Round of NEET UG Counselling Begins

As per the schedule by MCC, choice filling and locking will be open till November 9, 2025, till 11:55 pm. The locking window will be open from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on the same day. This stray round is the final phase of NEET UG Counselling 2025 for admissions to vacant seats which are left unfilled after the earlier rounds.

Important Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

- Registration and Payment: November 4 (12 pm) – November 9 (12 pm)

- Filling & Locking of Choices: November 5 – November 9 (till 11:55 pm)

- Seat Allotment Processing: November 10 – November 11

- Declaration of Result: November 12

- Reporting to Institutes: November 13 – November 20

Candidates who have already registered can now log in and fill out choices, while fresh candidates can still register themselves and pay the exam fee until November 9, 2025.

Who can participate in the stray round?

This round will involve candidates who have either not been allotted seats in earlier rounds or who wish to upgrade their allotments. Only those who complete both registration and choice locking before the deadline will be considered for seat allotment.

Moreover, verification of documents at the allotted college is a must during the reporting period. Candidates are supposed to make several college and course preferences in order to ensure a confirmed seat.

Seat Allotment and Reporting Schedule Once the choice filling process is complete, MCC will conduct a seat allotment process on November 10 and 11, and publish the result on November 12, 2025. Candidates selected must report at their respective institutes for admission procedures from November 13 to 20.