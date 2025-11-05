 PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality Education And Innovation Will Continue
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality Education And Innovation Will Continue

PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality Education And Innovation Will Continue

The prime minister shared a link to the QS Asia University Rankings-2026 report, which said that the number of Indian universities represented in the list has increased from 24 in 2016 to 294 in 2026.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @thenewsdrum

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia rankings.

The prime minister shared a link to the QS Asia University Rankings-2026 report, which said that the number of Indian universities represented in the list has increased from 24 in 2016 to 294 in 2026.

"Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation," he said.

"We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India," Modi said.

FPJ Shorts
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor
Read Also
UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here
article-image

Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Delhi University figured in Asia’s top 100 institutes, according to the QS University Rankings that were announced on Tuesday.

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur were in the list of top 100 Asian institutes. IIT-Delhi, which ranked 59 this year, was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality...

PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality...

UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

Ghazala Hashmi Creates History As First Indian-Origin Muslim US Lieutenant Governor; Check Education...

Ghazala Hashmi Creates History As First Indian-Origin Muslim US Lieutenant Governor; Check Education...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Today At mcc.nic.in; Check...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Today At mcc.nic.in; Check...

UP Authorities Seal Madrassa Linked To British Cleric Over Foreign Funding Violations

UP Authorities Seal Madrassa Linked To British Cleric Over Foreign Funding Violations