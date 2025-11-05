PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality Education And Innovation Will Continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @thenewsdrum

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia rankings.

The prime minister shared a link to the QS Asia University Rankings-2026 report, which said that the number of Indian universities represented in the list has increased from 24 in 2016 to 294 in 2026.

"Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation," he said.

"We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India," Modi said.

Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Delhi University figured in Asia’s top 100 institutes, according to the QS University Rankings that were announced on Tuesday.

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur were in the list of top 100 Asian institutes. IIT-Delhi, which ranked 59 this year, was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

