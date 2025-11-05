 B Tech Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From College Building In Andhra’s Chittoor, Family Alleges Negligence
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Chittoor: A B Tech second-year student at Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in the Chittoor district died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the college building, police said on Wednesday.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where he was later pronounced dead during treatment.

Following the incident, tension prevailed on the college campus as deceased's family members arrived to question the college management about the circumstances surrounding his death.

During the confrontation, Chittoor Taluk Circle Inspector Nithya Babu allegedly pushed deceased's family members away, leading to further chaos.

The grieving family demanded justice for their son's death, alleging negligence and mistreatment by both the college administration and the police.

Addressing the media, Chittoor DSP Sainath said that preliminary investigation suggests victim died by suicide over a love affair. According to the DSP, the girl reportedly told victim that they should first "get settled" before thinking about a relationship, which upset him deeply and led to the tragic act.

After the incident, deceased's family members tried to protest at the college, resulting in commotion.

During the scuffle, a woman from deceased's family reportedly fell, leading to allegations that the police had acted harshly toward them.

Authorities have initiated further investigation into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

