New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Once Contested Election At Age Of 12 And Won; Here's How

Zohran Mamdani | Image: X

In a landmark political shift, Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic Socialist, has scripted history by becoming the youngest mayor of New York City in more than a century and the first Muslim and South Asian ever to hold the office. He secured 50.4% of the vote, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

From Classroom Politics to City Hall

Mamdani’s first taste of leadership came not in politics, but in school. At age 12, he won a mock election at his Manhattan school, defying rules to run as a third-party candidate. Teachers recall his early grasp of fairness, inclusion, and debate, traits that would later define his campaign for affordable housing, education reform, and community welfare, as per The Telegraph report.

Political Streak Continued Through College

Mamdani’s passion for leadership followed him through his education. According to The Telegraph report, during his time at the Bronx High School of Science, he ran for the post of student body vice president, promising “fresh orange juice for all,” as per the reports. Though he didn’t win, the campaign reflected his early knack for grassroots connection and creative campaigning.

Progressive Learning and Global Perspective

Born in Kampala, Uganda, to academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, Zohran. After moving to New York, he attended progressive institutions that encouraged independent thought and social responsibility. Later, at Bowdoin College, he studied Africana Studies, deepening his understanding of race, identity, and social justice, key pillars of his political philosophy.

Education as a Tool for Change

Mamdani often describes education as the most powerful instrument for equality. His mayoral campaign highlighted free childcare, universal pre-K expansion, and public school funding as top priorities.

A Scholarly Household Behind a Social Vision

Zohran’s father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a globally respected political theorist at Columbia University, and his mother, Mira Nair, is an acclaimed filmmaker known for stories on identity and belonging.