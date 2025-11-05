Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Closes Today For Prohibition Constable, Mobile Squad & Jail Warder Posts At csbc.bihar.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police's 2025 constable recruitment window will close today, according to the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). Candidates have a great chance to join state police services with 4,128 positions available in the Prohibition, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad categories.

The online application period will end on November 5, 2025, having started on October 6, 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements must apply via the official CSBC website at https://csbc.bihar.gov.in/ and pay the application cost by the deadline.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Prohibition Constable: 1,603 vacancies

Jail Warder (Constable category): 2,417 vacancies

Mobile Squad Constable: 108 vacancies

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibilty criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit (as of August 1, 2025):

For Prohibition & Mobile Squad Constable posts:

General (Male): 18–25 years

OBC/EBC (Male): up to 27 years

OBC/EBC (Female): up to 28 years

SC/ST (Male & Female): up to 30 years

For Jail Warder posts:

General (Male): 18–23 years

OBC/EBC (Male): up to 25 years

OBC/EBC (Female): up to 26 years

SC/ST (Male & Female): up to 28 years

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Fee Amount: ₹100 for all candidates

Payment Mode: Online only

Accepted Methods: Debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://csbc.bihar.gov.in/ and find the link for "Constable Recruitment 2025."

Step 2: Select "Apply Online" and register with your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and state of residence.

Step 3: Enter your educational background, post applied for, category, and communication address on the application form after logging in with the sent credentials.

Step 4: Pay the Rs 100 application fee online after uploading scanned copies of your passport-sized photo and signature in accordance with the requirements.

Step 5: Check all the details, fill out the form, download the acknowledgement/confirmation page, and print it out for your records.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates must first appear for a written test to qualify for the next stage.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Shortlisted candidates will undergo a PET to assess their physical fitness.

Document Verification: Candidates who clear the PET will be called for document verification.

Final Selection: The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in all stages.