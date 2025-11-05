Haryana Board To Open Applications For Class 10, 12 Annual Exams 2026 From Tomorrow; Check Dates, Fees And Guidelines

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2026 | Image: Canva

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani has announced the schedule and fee details for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams 2026. Students can apply online through the official website at bseh.org.in, starting from November 6, 2025.

Application Dates and Late Fee Structure

Application deadlines with and without late fees have been issued by the board as under:

Without late fee: November 6 to November 25, 2025

With ₹100 late fee: November 26 to December 2, 2025

With ₹300 late fee: December 3 to December 9, 2025

With ₹1000 late fee: December 10 to December 16, 2025

Applications received after the last date will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Exam Fee Details for Regular Candidates

The total fee for Class 10 is ₹1000, out of which ₹850 is the exam fee, ₹50 is the migration fee, and ₹100 is the practical exam fee.

The total amount for a candidate of Class 12 (Senior Secondary) is ₹1,200, which includes ₹1,000 as an examination fee, ₹100 as the migration fee, and ₹100 as the practical fee. Candidates applying for an additional subject will have to pay an additional amount of ₹200.

Instructions for Schools

All the school heads will register online through the official website with their login credentials. The detailed guideline for registration is given in their school login ID. The principals are requested to cross-verify the records of their students and their eligibility before making the applications. Any discrepancy found later will be the school's responsibility.

In case of any technical glitches at the time of registration, schools can contact the BSEH helpline at 01664-254300.

Haryana Board to soon release Class 10, 12 exam datesheet for 2026

The timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH. Once declared, the detailed datesheet of the Secondary and Senior Secondary annual examinations will be displayed in PDF format on the official website bseh.org.in.