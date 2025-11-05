SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam City | Official Website

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has issued exam city information for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier I Exam. Candidates can now check their respective exam cities through the account login available on the ssc.gov.in website.

The SSC CHSL, 2025 Tier-I Exam will start from November 12, 2025, and will be conducted in multiple cities all over India.

Exam City Allotment Based on Slot and City Preferences

Candidates who opted for the slot selection facility have been allotted their preferred exam city and date. However, due to functional reasons, some shifts have been changed, though the city remains as per the candidate’s choice. Those who selected alternate cities have also been accommodated to the maximum extent possible.

For candidates who did not opt for any slot, cities and dates have been allocated on the basis of availability. If a candidate has not been allotted a preferred city, they may raise a concern via SSC’s feedback portal by November 8, 2025 (11 PM). The Commission may re-allocate such candidates if slots are available.

New Guidelines for 'Own Scribe' Candidates

The SSC also said that the candidates availing of the facility of ‘Own Scribe’ should do a fresh Scribe registration through the Commission's website. The process now integrated with Aadhaar authentication as Aadhaar verification is mandatory for scribe registration.

Candidates should map their scribe’s One-Time Registration (OTR) by November 8, 2025 (11 PM) to generate the scribe entry pass. The Commission, in this regard, also stated that the maximum permissible age limit for scribes has been revised whereas other guidelines regarding scribes remain unchanged.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 City: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC CHSL Exam 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: The SSC CHSL Exam City will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 City and take a print out for future reference.