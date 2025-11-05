 SSC CHT Result 2025 Declared: Check Paper I Results For Hindi Translator Posts At ssc.gov.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam aims to fill 552 Hindi Translator posts, and qualified candidates will appear for Paper II soon.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
SSC CHT 2025 | Official Website

On August 12, 2025, the computer-based Paper I exam was administered at several testing locations around the nation. In all, 6332 applicants took the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, Paper-I.

On August 12, 2025, the computer-based Paper I exam was administered at several testing locations around the nation. In all, 6332 applicants took the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, Paper-I.

SSC CHT Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions listed below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: A new page will open when you click the result link.

Step 3: A PDF file will now open when you click the SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I link.

Step 4: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 5: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

SSC CHT Result 2025:

Candidates may take the Paper II test if they pass the Paper I exam. The schedule for the exam's Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) will eventually be posted on the Commission's website.

Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

