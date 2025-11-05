 '60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report

'60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report

Generation Z and fresh graduates are leading India’s upskilling trend, with over 60% actively learning AI and data skills, according to a Deel report. While 96% of white-collar workers upskilled last year, younger generations prioritize new tech skills for retention, unlike millennials and Gen X who focus more on traditional expertise. Barriers to learning vary by generation.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
'60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report | Representative Photo

New Delhi: Generation Z and fresh graduates are leading the skilling ecosystem in India, with a majority of them actively learning artificial intelligence and data skills, according to a report on Wednesday.

Details

The report by Deel, a global payroll and compliance platform, is based on a survey of 5,058 employees representing Gen Z (ages 28 or under), millennials (ages 29-44), and Gen X (ages 45-60).

It showed that the vast majority of India’s white-collar professionals (96 per cent) have upskilled in the past year; however, the learning priorities and motivations differ sharply across generations.

FPJ Shorts
Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?
Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?
Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Could One-Third Of Its Youth Remain Jobless Amid Economic Turmoil & Social Upheaval?
Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Could One-Third Of Its Youth Remain Jobless Amid Economic Turmoil & Social Upheaval?
BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details
BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details
'Why Are You Silent?': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Oust NDA, Backs Rahul's 'H-Files' Vote Theft Charge
'Why Are You Silent?': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Oust NDA, Backs Rahul's 'H-Files' Vote Theft Charge

Gen Z and fresh graduates are leading the skilling charge at 61 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively, with access to upskilling opportunities as a key retention factor to stay with an employer.

Read Also
'Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir': Gen Z Employee’s Bold Sick-Leave Reply Sparks Applause Online;...
article-image

The younger workforce is also riding the AI wave, with more than half of Gen Z (54 per cent) and fresh graduates (57 per cent) actively learning AI and data skills.

Millennials are lagging with only 2 in 5 (40 per cent) learning new skills. Meanwhile, Gen X (38 per cent) continues to prioritise traditional domain expertise, focusing on core professional and functional skills over new technologies.

“India’s workforce is entering a new era where motivation for learning is high, but the barriers differ for each generation,” said Mark Samlal, General Manager APAC at Deel.

“By curating flexible and accessible learning programmes that align with different life stages and work realities, employers can bridge the skills gap and strengthen retention and loyalty across generations,” Samlal added.

Read Also
New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Once Contested Election At Age Of 12 And Won; Here's How
article-image

Gen Z (61 per cent) was found to be the most influenced by upskilling when deciding whether to stay with an employer. Freshers (63 per cent) share the same sentiment, showing a strong link between learning access and early-career retention.

Further, while two-thirds of Gen Z (66 per cent) are confident that their skills will remain relevant over the next five years, less than half of millennials (48 per cent) and just over a third of Gen X (36 per cent) feel the same way.

But Gen Z cited that cost (31 per cent) is holding them back from upskilling. On the other hand, millennials struggle with time constraints (35 per cent), and Gen X points to limited employer support (29 per cent), the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Closes Today For Prohibition Constable, Mobile Squad &...

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Application Closes Today For Prohibition Constable, Mobile Squad &...

'60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report

'60% Of Gen Z & Fresh Graduates Keen On Upskilling, Learning AI & Data Skills In India': Report

Haryana Board To Open Applications For Class 10, 12 Annual Exams 2026 From Tomorrow; Check Dates,...

Haryana Board To Open Applications For Class 10, 12 Annual Exams 2026 From Tomorrow; Check Dates,...

'Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir': Gen Z Employee’s Bold Sick-Leave Reply Sparks Applause Online;...

'Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir': Gen Z Employee’s Bold Sick-Leave Reply Sparks Applause Online;...

SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar

SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar