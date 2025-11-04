NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Registration Today; Apply By November 9 At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the process of registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2025, starting today, November 4, 2025. Those candidates who have not been allotted seats in earlier rounds or who want to upgrade their seat can now register themselves through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As stated in the official schedule, the window for registration and payment will be open till November 9, 2025. Choice filling starts from November 5 and closes on November 9. Choice locking is also scheduled on the same day.

The seat allotment process in MCC will be done from November 10 to 11, and the seat allotment result will be declared on November 12, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats need to report at their respective institutes from November 13 to 20, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

The stray vacancy round will provide a last chance to NEET UG aspirants who either did not get seats in the earlier rounds of counselling or are willing to upgrade their allotment. To be considered for seat allotment, candidates must complete both registration and choice locking within the deadline.

Document verification at the allotted college during the reporting is compulsory. MCC has, however, asked the candidates to keep multiple college and course preferences so that their chances of getting admission are not compromised.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2025 Schedule

-Registration & Payment: November 4 to 9, 2025

-Choice Filling & Locking: November 5 to 9, 2025

-Seat Allotment Processing: November 10 to 11, 2025

-Result Announcement: November 12, 2025

-Reporting to Allotted Institutes: November 13 to 20, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Register?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG stray vacancy round registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the application number and password

Step 4: Now, candidates will enter their choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Click on the submit button and save the confirmation page.