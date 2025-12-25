 Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far

Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said strong Anganwadi infrastructure is vital for grassroots and rural development while inaugurating 491 centres across the state. The government is focusing on sanitation, drinking water, electricity and child welfare facilities. With this phase, 1,404 Anganwadi centres have been strengthened in two phases so far.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi centres are the cornerstone of grassroots development, and strengthening their infrastructure is essential for sustainable rural development, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said here on Wednesday.

Parida made the remark while inaugurating 491 Anganwadi centres in different parts of the state, in the presence of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Parida said the state government is firmly committed to reinforcing village-level development by focusing on robust Anganwadi infrastructure.

She further said the government has given special emphasis on empowering Anganwadi centres by providing essential facilities such as sanitation, toilets, safe drinking water and electricity supply.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO
'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO
Read Also
XAT 2026 Admit Card Released At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4
article-image

Naik emphasised that women's health, early childhood education and overall development of children depend significantly on the quality of infrastructure available at Anganwadi centres.

The highest number of Anganwadi centre buildings was inaugurated in Ganjam (111), followed by Balasore (63), Bargarh (36), Jagatsinghpur (34), Bhadrak (28), Cuttack (24), Puri (24), Khurda (23), and Jajpur (20). The remaining buildings were inaugurated in 16 other districts.

According to officials, a total of 1,404 Anganwadi centres have been strengthened in two phases so far. In the first phase, 913 Anganwadi centres were inaugurated in September, while 491 centres were inaugurated on Wednesday in the second phase.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404...

Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404...

XAT 2026 Admit Card Released At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card Released At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

India Receives Requests From Bhutan, Morocco To Set Up Offshore IIT Campuses

India Receives Requests From Bhutan, Morocco To Set Up Offshore IIT Campuses

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old BTech Student From Bihar Student Found Hanging In Greater Noida Hostel

Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old BTech Student From Bihar Student Found Hanging In Greater Noida Hostel