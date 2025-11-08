Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 |

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh has announced the entire schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2025.

The registration process for three-year postgraduate programmes has commenced on the official website of GMCH at gmch.gov.in. Aspirants should complete their compulsory rotatory internship on or before July 31, 2025, to be eligible for admission.

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important dates

1. Registration process and upload their documents: November 10 (up to 5 pm)

2. Start of academic classes: December 8, 2025.

3. Final list of eligible candidates for seat allotment: November 15, 2025

4. List of candidates with deficiencies in documents: November 11 and 12

5. Submit pending certificates: November 13

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Application fees

The application fees are as follows:

1. General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) categories: Rs 2,000.

2. Scheduled Caste (SC), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and third-gender candidates: Rs 1000.

3. Candidates can use online payment modes to pay the fees.

Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply?

Candidates can finish the registration procedure by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GMCH, Chandigarh at gmch.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NEET PG Counselling 2025 – Registration” link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the necessary details such as NEET PG roll number, personal information, and educational qualifications.

Step 4: After this, upload the required documents as per the prescribed format and then make the payment.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register for Chandigarh NEET PG Counselling 2025

Note: Counselling is taking place for 79 postgraduate seats, four of which are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the state quota.