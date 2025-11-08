West Bengal: Ideological Rift Emerges Between TMC & BGPM Over Mandatory State Anthem In Schools | IANS

Kolkata: A fresh ideological rift has emerged between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its hill ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), following a West Bengal government directive making the singing of the State Anthem -- Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol -- mandatory during morning assemblies in all state-run and state-aided schools.

BGPM, which controls the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) -- the autonomous body overseeing civic affairs in Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong -- has strongly objected to the order on two key grounds.

First, the party contends that the directive amounts to a forced imposition of Bengali on students in the hills, where most school children speak either Gorkhali or Hindi. BGPM leaders argue that the order undermines the region’s linguistic and cultural identity.

Secondly, the party sees the move as an infringement on the autonomy of schools to decide their own morning prayer traditions.

GTA chief executive and BGPM founder Anit Thapa has asserted that the order will not be applicable to schools under the GTA. “GTA is an independent and autonomous administrative structure, and the state government’s order does not apply to schools in the GTA area,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that the North Bengal hills have a distinct cultural heritage grounded in linguistic and religious diversity. “Each school has its own tradition of prayer and song, sung before the national anthem. That tradition continues today and will continue in the future,” Thapa said, adding that the directive disregards local sentiments.

Thapa reiterated that the people of the hills have preserved their cultural practices for generations, and “with respect for local emotions and cultural diversity, it has been decided that the State Anthem will not be sung during prayer in hill schools.”

Formed in 2011, the GTA administers hill areas across Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and parts of Siliguri. The BGPM, allied with the TMC, swept the 2022 GTA elections.

Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol, written by Rabindranath Tagore, was officially adopted as the West Bengal State Anthem in 2023 through a resolution passed in the Assembly.

