‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves Heartbreaking Note For Parents

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Rampur, Mohammad Aan, died by suicide in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, leaving behind a note expressing regret for not being able to fulfil his parents’ dreams. The tragic incident has once again brought attention to the growing mental stress faced by students preparing for competitive exams.

Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room

According to officials, Mohammad had been staying at a hostel in Rawatpur for just four days to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). His roommate, Imdad Hasan, told police that he had asked Mohammad to join him for Friday prayers, but Mohammad refused, as per the NDTV report.

According to the reports, when Imdad returned, the door was locked from inside, and there was no response when he called out. The hostel authorities immediately informed the police, who broke open the door and found Mohammad hanging from the ceiling fan.

Suicide Note Recovered

According to the NDTV report, police recovered a handwritten suicide note near the body. In the note, Mohammad addressed his parents, writing: "Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am very stressed, I will not be able to fulfill your dreams, I am taking my own life, I am responsible for this." Officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the family has been informed of the incident.

Rising Concern Over Student Suicides

This incident adds to the growing list of student suicides linked to academic and parental pressure, especially among aspirants preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams like NEET and JEE. Authorities have urged students facing stress to seek help and reach out to counselling helplines for emotional support.

Jaipur Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from School Building

In another incident, a nine-year-old Class 4 student at Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School in the Mansarovar area tragically died by suicide on November 1 after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the school building. CCTV footage reportedly shows the girl climbing the railing moments before the fall, while other students walked nearby.

According to media reports, the girl’s parents have accused the school of negligence, alleging that she was bullied by fellow students and that repeated complaints made in September and last year were ignored. Following the incident, the Rajasthan education department has constituted a special probe committee to examine the case. The inquiry will look into school safety measures, teacher supervision, and the enforcement of child-protection guidelines, amid growing concerns over the effectiveness of existing safety protocols in private schools.