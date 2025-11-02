Caught On Camera: Class 6 Girl Jumps From 4th Floor Of Jaipur School, Dies On Spot

Caught On Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 4th Floor Of Jaipur School, Dies On Spot |



Jaipur: A Class 6 girl student studying at a private school in Jaipur died on Saturday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the institution. The tragic incident has sparked outrage among parents and locals, raising questions about the safety and supervision of children within school premises.

Incident Captured on CCTV

Police officials said the CCTV footage revealed the girl, identified as Amayra, climbing over the railing before jumping from a height of around 47 feet. The other students nearby appeared to be walking normally, unaware of what was about to happen. The fall proved fatal, and by the time teachers and staff rushed to help, the child had sustained severe injuries.

She was immediately taken to Metro Mas Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. “Preliminary evidence suggests suicide, but the exact cause behind her action is still unknown,” said Lakhan Khatana, Station House Officer of Mansarovar Police Station.

Parents File FIR Alleging Foul Play

When the police reached the Neerja Modi School campus, they noticed that the area where the girl had fallen had already been cleaned, with no visible traces of blood. This led to further suspicion and anger among the parents, who alleged that the school might have attempted to tamper with the evidence.

Amayra’s parents later filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the school administration, calling the death “suspicious” and demanding a detailed investigation into the conduct of teachers and staff present at the time. The parents questioned how such a tragedy could take place within the supposedly secure premises of one of Jaipur’s top private schools.

School Remains Silent, Officials Criticise Conduct

The Neerja Modi School administration has yet to issue an official statement. District Education Officer Ram Niwas Sharma criticised the school authorities for their lack of cooperation. “The administration did not respond to our calls or share the contact number of the principal. The representative of Principal Indu Dave completely ignored the education department and refused to answer queries,” Sharma said.

Family Devastated, Police Probe Underway

Amayra was the only child of her parents, who live in the SFS area under Mansarovar police limits. Her mother works in a bank, while her father is employed in a private company. They registered the FIR nearly six hours after the incident, following the completion of postmortem formalities. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and whether negligence played a part.

Councillor Raises Questions Over Evidence Tampering

Congress councillor Karan Sharma, who visited the school and the hospital shortly after the incident, expressed concern over possible attempts to destroy evidence.

“The incident took place around 12:30 PM. When I reached the school, I was informed that the girl had been shifted to Metro Mas Hospital. By the time I got there, doctors had declared her dead,” Sharma said. “Her classmates mentioned she had been facing some issues. There are also claims that water was poured from the fifth floor to the ground floor to erase evidence. This must be investigated thoroughly.”

As investigations continue, the shocking incident has reignited debates over student safety, mental health awareness, and institutional accountability within schools.