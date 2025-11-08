UP: Class 11 Student Dies After Bullet Gifted On His Birthday Gets Hit By Bus In Lucknow

Left: Vaibhav Right: Bike after accident | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A Class 11 student riding a Bullet motorcycle, gifted to him by his father on his birthday just three weeks ago, was hit by a bus on Friday morning. The student died on the spot, while his friend, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred in the Ashiana police station area at around 7:15 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Vaibhav Jha. Reportedly, the motorcycle collided with a private bus in the Ashiana area. After the accident, the bus driver allegedly tried to flee the scene, but an auto-rickshaw driver chased him down and caught him. Vaibhav was rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His friend Shashwat is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Vaibhav was a student of Stella Maris Inter College. Reportedly, Vaibhav scored good marks in high school; his father, Santosh Kumar, a lawyer by profession, had promised to gift him a Bullet motorcycle. Vaibhav was the only son in the family.

According to a Times of India report, locals revealed that Vaibhav, who did not possess a driving licence, rarely rode the motorcycle. On Friday, he took it out with a helmet but gave the helmet to his friend, a decision that proved fatal. Shashwat’s life was reportedly saved because he was wearing the helmet.

Following the accident, hundreds of students and local residents gathered at the spot, causing a slowdown in traffic movement. Ashiana SHO Chhatrapal Singh said the family declined a post-mortem examination and the police handed over the body after completing legal formalities. The cremation took place at Baikunth Dham in Gomti Nagar, attended by over 500 lawyers, relatives, and friends.

Police stated that no formal complaint has been lodged by the family so far, but the bus driver remains under questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.