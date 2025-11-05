On Camera: BTech Student Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Andhra College, Dies; Cop Pushes Grieving Relative To Ground - VIDEO

BTech Student Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Chittoor’s SITAMS College, Dies | X

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), November 05: A heartbreaking incident took place at Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Tuesday. A B.Tech second-year student allegedly jumped from the third floor of the college building and died by suicide. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Another video has also surfaced on social media in which a police officer is seen pushing the grieving relative of the deceased, who is an elderly woman, to the ground outside the college. There are reports that the student took the extreme step of ending his life allegedly over a love affair.

The student has been identified as Rudra who was a B.Tech second-year student. He suffered serious injuries after jumping from the third floor of the college building. He was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Tamil Nadu's Vellore for better treatment, but sadly, he was declared dead during treatment.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the college premises. The video shows that Rudra climbs the wall of the window and walks a few steps on the window wall. He then jumped off the window from the third floor of the college building.

After the incident, tension gripped the SITAMS college campus as Rudra’s family members reached the spot to question the college management about how the tragedy occurred. The situation worsened when Chittoor Taluk Circle Inspector Nithya Babu allegedly pushed some of the grieving relatives, leading to chaos on the campus.

Rudra’s family accused both the college and the police of negligence and mistreatment, demanding justice for their son. During the scuffle, a woman from the family reportedly fell, which angered others and added to the unrest.

Speaking to the media, Chittoor DSP Sainath said that initial findings indicate Rudra may have taken the step over a love affair. The DSP mentioned that the girl involved had told Rudra they should “get settled first” before pursuing a relationship, which might have deeply upset him and led to the tragic decision.

Shockingly, this tragedy comes just four days after another student Nandini Reddy attempted suicide at the same college. She had reportedly jumped from the second floor and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vellore, where she later passed away during treatment.

The back-to-back incidents have created a sense of fear and sadness among students and parents. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are now questioning college management. The state government should take preventive measures to ensure student safety and mental health support on campus.