 NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule Released; Here's How To Access
The Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) Scale I Recruitment 2025 interview schedule has been issued on the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL). During the final selection process, the organisation will examine all eligibility criteria for the candidates.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule | nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) Scale I Recruitment 2025 interview schedule. According to the official announcement, the interview round will begin on November 26, 2025 (Wednesday). Candidates who passed the mains exam can read the notification and interview locations on the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Note: Admission to the interview is purely provisional. The NICL emphasised that receiving an interview call letter does not confirm final selection or eligibility.

The official notice reads, “A separate Declaration Sheet, Instruction Sheet & Interview Data Sheet for the candidates shall be uploaded on our Company website in due course. Five (05) copies of the duly filled and signed Interview Data Sheet have to be submitted at the venue on the day of the Interview."

NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule: How to download?

To access the NICL AO Interview 2025 timetable, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NICL AO at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule.

Step 3: Next, the NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to search for their roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Download the NICL AO Interview 2025 Schedule and save it on the computer.

Direct link to check the schedule

During the final selection process, the organisation will examine all eligibility criteria for the candidates, including age, educational credentials, and category status. If a candidate is considered ineligible or any information submitted in the application is shown to be inaccurate, their candidature will be immediately cancelled, and the corporation may take further action.

NICL AO Scale I Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 266 posts. The post-wise breakup is: Doctors (MBBS): 10, Legal: 20, Finance: 20, Information Technology: 20, Automobile Engineers: 20, Doctors (MBBS): 04, Finance: 01, Automobile Engineers: 01, and Generalist: 170

