 MP AYUSH UG 2025: Revised Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins From November 9
MP AYUSH UG 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh, has revised the MP AYUSH UG 2025 stray vacancy round counselling schedule. NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates can register on November 9 and 10 at ayush.mponline.gov.in. Choice filling will be open from November 13 to 14, while the college-wise merit list will be released on November 15, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
MP Ayush UG 2025: The Directorate of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has announced a revised schedule for the MP AYUSH UG 2025 stray vacancy round counselling. Eligible NEET UG 2025 candidates can complete the registration and choice-filling process through the MP Online portal at ayush.mponline.gov.in.

Registration and Verification Schedule

As per the revised timeline, online registration for the stray vacancy round will be open from November 9 to November 10, 2025 (till 11:59 PM). Newly registered candidates will be allowed to edit their forms within the same period.

Candidates must complete document verification at designated help centres between November 10 and November 11 (up to 5 PM). Once verification is completed, no further edits to registration details will be permitted.

Merit List and Choice Filling Dates

The vacant seat list, general merit list, and list of eligible candidates will be published on November 12, 2025. Following this, the choice of filling, editing, and locking facility will be available from November 13 to November 14 (till 11:59 PM). The college-wise merit list will be released on November 15, 2025.

Reporting and Admission Process

Candidates allotted seats must report between November 17 and November 20, 2025 (till 5 PM). The list of reported candidates will be displayed by 6 PM on November 20.

Temporary admissions at the allotted colleges will take place on November 24 and 25 (from 9 AM to 7 PM). The last date for admission cancellation will be on November 25, 2025 (till 8 PM).

Important Instructions for Candidates

-Candidates must ensure their documents are verified at help centres after registration.

-Admissions will be granted based on the final merit and availability of seats.

-The AYUSH department will include government, autonomous, and private AYUSH colleges approved by the National Commission and the MP Government.

-Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites at ayush.mp.gov.in and ayush.mponline.gov.in for updates, merit lists, and reporting details.

