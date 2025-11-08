 RSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
RSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

The online application process for the posts of Jamadar Grade 2 will end soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The application fee is ₹600 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and MBC categories.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 05:52 PM IST



RSSB Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conclude the online application process for the posts of Jamadar Grade 2 soon. Candidates can register for the posts on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for this post is November 15, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies.

RSSB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for the RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Recruitment 2025 will consist of a written examination followed by document verification. A final merit list will be prepared based on the candidates’ performance and eligibility, determining the final selection for the post.

RSSB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Jamadar Grade 2 registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

RSSB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination along with one of the following qualifications: O Level/Higher DOEACC Certificate, NIELIT CCC, COPA/DPCS, or a Diploma/Degree in Computer Science/Applications. Those holding an RSCIT certificate from VMOU Kota or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university, board, or institution are also eligible. Additionally, applicants must be proficient in Hindi (Devanagari script) and familiar with Rajasthan’s culture. The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum is 40 years.

RSSB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For RSSB Recruitment 2025, the application fee is ₹600 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and MBC categories. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS category candidates must pay ₹400, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates are also required to pay ₹400. A correction fee of ₹300 will apply for any modifications to the application form. Fees can be paid online via debit card, credit card, or net banking, or offline through the E-Challan facility.

