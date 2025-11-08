 SSC CPO 2025: Slot Booking For Paper-I To Begin On November 17; Know How To Choose Exam City And Date
SSC CPO 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the self-slot booking window for the SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I exam from November 17 to 21, 2025. Candidates can log in to ssc.gov.in to select their preferred exam date, city, and time slot. Once submitted, the chosen options cannot be changed under any circumstances.

SSC CPO 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has introduced a self-slot booking facility for those candidates who will appear in the SSC CPO 2025 Examination. Candidates will be able to choose the exam date, city, and slot between November 17 and November 21, 2025, up to 11 pm on the candidate portal of ssc.gov.in.

Besides, this facility has been extended to the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 (Paper-I) examination, wherein the window would remain open from November 10 to 13, 2025 (11 PM).

Key Dates for Slot Booking:

JE 2025 (Paper-I): November 10 to 13, 2025

CPO 2025 (Paper-I): November 17 to 21, 2025

SSC also clarified that candidates would not be allowed to make any further changes once a slot is submitted. Candidates failing to exercise this option within the stipulated period will be automatically assigned a slot based on availability in their selected cities.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive for 5,308 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) this year. This exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

How to Book SSC CPO 2025 Exam Slot: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your registered username and password in the login section available on the homepage.

Step 3: After logging in, open the ‘My Application’ section.

Step 4: Select your desired exam city, date, and time slot for the SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I.

Step 5: Confirm the chosen slot using the OTP sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to lock your preferences.

