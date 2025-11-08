AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Soon; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

AFCAT Recruitment 2025 |

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force will start the online application for the recruitment in the Flying Officer, Technical, and Ground Duty branches in two days, i.e., November 10, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. The last date to submit the form is December 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm.

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure consists of four parts. First, applicants must pass an online written exam. Next, selected aspirants are invited to a five-day SSB interview. This is followed by document verification and a medical check. The medical exams are exclusively offered at the Institute of Aviation Medicine in Bengaluru and the Air Force Central Medical Establishment in New Delhi.

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Salary Details

The salary details for various posts are:

1. Flying Officer's basic pay ranges: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month

2. Squadron Leader: Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200

3. Wing Commander: Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400

4. Group Captain: Rs 1,30,600 to Rs 2,15,900.

5. Air Marshals: up to Rs 2,25,000

6. CAS (Chief of Air Staff): Rs 2,50,000 per month

Note: Additional benefits include DA, HRA, flying allowance, kit maintenance, housing, transportation, medical care, and a pension.

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Step 2: Next, enter the details such as personal information, educational background, and preferred branch.

Step 3: After this, upload the necessary files, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written exam carries 300 points and requires 100 questions to be solved in two hours. The disciplines are General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and the Military Aptitude Test. Each question is worth three points, with one mark subtracted for incorrect responses.