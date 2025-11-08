 ICAI Signs MoU With Indian Army For Seamless UDIN-Based Vendor Document Authentication
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) signed an MoU with the Indian Army’s Army Purchase Organisation to integrate the UDIN system via API for real-time verification of Chartered Accountant-certified documents during vendor registration. This move enhances transparency, authenticity, and efficiency in the Army’s procurement and verification processes.

Saturday, November 08, 2025
New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Purchase Organisation (APO), Directorate General of Supply and Transport (DGST), Indian Army, Ministry of Defence (MoD), to enable real-time verification of Unique Document Identification Numbers (UDINs) through an Application Programming Interface (API).

The integration will be embedded within the vendor registration process of the APO, marking a major step toward enhancing transparency, authenticity, and efficiency in procurement and verification processes within the Indian Army's administrative framework.

"The UDIN initiative has been a landmark in promoting authenticity and curbing malpractices in document certification. This collaboration with the Indian Army marks another milestone in extending the benefits of technology-driven transparency to key national institutions," said Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI.

Under the MoU, the DGST, Indian Army (MoD), will integrate ICAI's UDIN system through an API to enable real-time verification of CA-certified documents submitted by vendors. The move will strengthen the vendor registration process within the APO.

UDIN, or Unique Document Identification Number, is a system-generated number used by professional bodies to ensure the authenticity of documents. For example, ICAI uses it to curb malpractices and verify that documents like certificates and audit reports are indeed certified by a full-time practising Chartered Accountant.

The system is designed to automate document authentication, minimise manual errors, and reduce the risk of fraud, ensuring greater reliability in financial and procurement documentation.

According to the ICAI, since its inception, the UDIN system has emerged as a powerful tool to uphold integrity and trust in financial reporting. As of now, approximately 9.72 crore UDINs have been generated by Chartered Accountants across India, underscoring its extensive adoption within the profession.

Moreover, over 3.2 crore UDINs have been verified and validated by regulators, government authorities, and other stakeholders--reflecting the growing confidence in UDIN as a robust mechanism for ensuring document authenticity.

