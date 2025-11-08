RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025 Expected To Be Out Anytime Soon; Details Here

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will issue the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip anytime soon on the official website of RRBs.
The Computer-Based Test for various postings in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will commence on November 17, 2025 and continue until the end of December 2025. The RRB Group D admit card will be made accessible to applicants approximately four days before the exam date specified in the Exam City and Date notification.
RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025: How to download?
To download the exam city slip, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1:Visit the regional RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: Next, enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Now, finish the captcha verification and then submit.
Step 5: After this, the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
This recruitment aims to fill 32438 vacancies. The post-wise distribution is:
1. Pointsman-B: 5058
2. Assistant (Track Machine): 799
3. Assistant (Bridge): 301
4. Track Maintainer Gr. IV: 13187
5. Assistant P-Way: 247
6. Assistant (C&W): 2587
7. Assistant TRD: 1381
8. Assistant (S&T): 2012
9. Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420
10. Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950
11. Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744
12. Assistant TL & AC: 1041
13. Assistant TL & AC (Workshop): 624
14. Assistant (Workshop) (Mech): 3077
Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection process
The selection process for this recruitment consists of four stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.
Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks
For the RRB Group D CBT-1 Exam 2025, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks criteria: 40% for Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, and 30% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST categories.
Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern
The computer-based test will last 90 minutes and include 100 questions—25 from General Science, 25 from Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs—carrying a total of 100 marks.