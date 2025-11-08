RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025 Expected To Be Out Anytime Soon; Details Here

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025 | Canva

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will issue the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip anytime soon on the official website of RRBs.

The Computer-Based Test for various postings in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will commence on November 17, 2025 and continue until the end of December 2025. The RRB Group D admit card will be made accessible to applicants approximately four days before the exam date specified in the Exam City and Date notification.

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam City Slip 2025: How to download?

To download the exam city slip, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1:Visit the regional RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, finish the captcha verification and then submit.

Step 5: After this, the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment aims to fill 32438 vacancies. The post-wise distribution is:

1. Pointsman-B: 5058

2. Assistant (Track Machine): 799

3. Assistant (Bridge): 301

4. Track Maintainer Gr. IV: 13187

5. Assistant P-Way: 247

6. Assistant (C&W): 2587

7. Assistant TRD: 1381

8. Assistant (S&T): 2012

9. Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420

10. Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950

11. Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744

12. Assistant TL & AC: 1041

13. Assistant TL & AC (Workshop): 624

14. Assistant (Workshop) (Mech): 3077

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for this recruitment consists of four stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

For the RRB Group D CBT-1 Exam 2025, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks criteria: 40% for Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, and 30% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST categories.

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The computer-based test will last 90 minutes and include 100 questions—25 from General Science, 25 from Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs—carrying a total of 100 marks.