KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check

KUHS result 2025: The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has released the results for the MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSc Nursing), and other programs. Applicants who have taken the MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm, and other exams can check their results on the official website kuhs.ac.in.

KUHS result 2025: How to download?

To download the KUHS program-wise scorecard PDF, candidates must follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KUHS at kuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm scorecard PDF link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as application number, date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the KUHS scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm result PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: After downloading the scorecards, aspirants need to check the details such as name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

Direct link to check the result: http://112.133.253.68/kuhs-2025/kuhs/index.php/en/examinations1/results1

KUHS result 2025: Programmes names

The university has announced the result of programmes mentioned below:

The Second Professional MBBS Degree Regular/Supplementary (2010 & 2019 Scheme) Examinations, August 2025, and the First Year BSc MRT Degree Supplementary Examinations, September 2025 (2013 & 2016 schemes). Fresh evaluation results have been released for the Third and Fourth Year BSc MLT Degree Regular Examinations (February and March 2025), and the Third Professional BHMS Degree Regular Examinations, April 2025.

Results are also out for the Second Year Pharm D Degree (Regular/Supplementary) Examinations, September 2025, and Third Year Pharm D Degree Supplementary Examinations, May 2025.

Additionally, KUHS has announced results for the First Professional BUMS Degree (2016 & 2022 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, September 2025, and the Revised result of Final Professional BAMS Degree (2012 & 2016 Scheme) Regular/Supplementary Examinations, July 2025. Fresh valuation results for MD (Hom) Psychiatry Degree (2016 Scheme) Part I Regular/Supplementary Examinations, May 2025, and the Third Semester M Pharm Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations (2019 Scheme), May 2025 have also been published.

Moreover, KUHS has released the Fresh valuation result of the Third Professional BAMS Degree (2016 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, March 2025, and the Revised result of Aiswarya S P for the First Year Pharm D Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations (2010, 2016 & 2024 Schemes), August 2025.