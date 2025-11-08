 'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order

'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order

The Centre withdrew its controversial notification altering Panjab University’s Senate & Syndicate, a move condemned by AAP as an "admission of guilt." AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang called the attempt a “brazen assault” on the university’s autonomy, demanding accountability. The rollback followed widespread resistance from Punjab’s political & student communities defending university’s legacy.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University Order | X @AamAadmiParty

Chandigarh: The ruling AAP on Friday said the Centre's decision to rescind its notification altering the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate was not an act of generosity, but an "admission of guilt".

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang's Tweet

In a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the university is "the living conscience of Punjab -- resilient, free and unyielding", asserting that "any hand that dares to subvert it must know: Punjab resists, and Punjab remembers." The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that the notification changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate stands rescinded.

"The @BJP4India, led Central Government's withdrawal of its order on @OfficialPU is not an act of grace, it is an admission of guilt," Kang, the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib, posted on X.

FPJ Shorts
'Ministers Should Be Held Accountable If Their Children Do Any Wrong': Anna Hazare On Pune Land 'Scam'
'Ministers Should Be Held Accountable If Their Children Do Any Wrong': Anna Hazare On Pune Land 'Scam'
Maharashtra: Traditional Fishermen Mark ‘Black Day’, Protest EEZ Fisheries Rules Allowing Corporate Trawlers Into Indian Seas
Maharashtra: Traditional Fishermen Mark ‘Black Day’, Protest EEZ Fisheries Rules Allowing Corporate Trawlers Into Indian Seas
‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves Heartbreaking Note For Parents
‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves Heartbreaking Note For Parents
Thane Police Arrest Man Running Fake Gold And Toy Currency Racket; Accused Duped Victims With Promises Of Quick Profits
Thane Police Arrest Man Running Fake Gold And Toy Currency Racket; Accused Duped Victims With Promises Of Quick Profits
Read Also
KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check
article-image

He said the attempt to "rewrite the university's Senate and Syndicate was a brazen assault on its autonomy and democratic character".

"Panjab University (established in 1882), older than the Republic itself, cannot be reduced to a pawn in the BJP's political experiments. This rollback came only after massive resistance from every Punjabi who stood firm for Punjab's dignity and the University's legacy," Kang said.

He said while their collective voice has prevailed, "justice still demands accountability." "Who delayed the Senate elections? Who authorised this unconstitutional overreach? Who tried to trample the University's autonomy? Punjab will not accept silence as an answer. Retraction is not redemption -- accountability must follow," he said.

Read Also
JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students...
article-image

Kang, who is also a former president of Panjab University Students Council, said the university is the living conscience of Punjab -- resilient, free, and unyielding.

"And any hand that dares to subvert it must know, Punjab resists, and Punjab remembers," Kang said.

Panjab University's decision to replace the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate with a smaller, largely nominated structure triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab.

The AAP, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the Centre's move of restructuring the university's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate -- via a notification dated October 28, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it unconstitutional.

Read Also
BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here
article-image

On Thursday, a delegation of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought the withdrawal of the Centre's notification.

The order amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate, an apex government body, to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the syndicate.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves...

‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In UP, Leaves...

Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration

Delhi Govt Launches 'School Web App' To Digitize Education & Simplify School Administration

'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University...

'Not An Act Of Grace, But An Admission Of Guilt': AAP On Centre's Rollback Of Panjab University...

KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check

KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee...

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee...