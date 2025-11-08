BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here | Website (https://bseh.org.in/home)

Haryana Board registration 2026: The class 10 and 12 registration process for the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has been started on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The online procedure can be done by the school principal through their login ID. As per the timetable, applicants can submit their form till November 25, 2025.

Candidates can also submit their application form November 26 to December 26, 3025 with late fees.

Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'BSEH class 10th, 12th registration' link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to need to enter their registration details to create the login credentials.

Read Also DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 Announced; Appointment Letter Distribution On November 9

Step 4: Next, login with generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form and then make the payment.

Step 6: The confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply - https://bseh.org.in/home

BSEH official notification reads, "All school principals are responsible for completing the online registration process through their respective school login credentials on the BSEH website. They will also be held accountable for any errors or inaccuracies in student details.”

Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th registration 2026: Application fees

The registration fees for class 10th is Rs 1,000 whereas for class 12th the registration fee is Rs 1,200.

About Haryana Board

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), established in 1969, conducts secondary and senior secondary exams, prescribes curricula, and promotes quality education across schools in Haryana.

Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Haryana board to know more about the registration.