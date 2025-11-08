 Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee Reimbursement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee Reimbursement

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee Reimbursement

Private professional colleges in Telangana called off their indefinite strike after the government assured immediate release of ₹600 crore in fee reimbursement dues, with another ₹300 crore to follow. The decision came after talks between FATHI and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Around 2,000 colleges had been shut since Monday over pending dues of about ₹10,000 crore.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee Reimbursement | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Private professional colleges in Telangana on Friday called off their indefinite strike over the demand for release of fee reimbursement dues.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) announced that it is calling off the strike.

This came after a breakthrough in the talks between the FATHI representatives and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, gave an assurance that the government will immediately release Rs 600 crore fee reimbursement dues. He also told FATHI that another Rs 300 crore would be released soon.

FPJ Shorts
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Global Meet Will Connect International Investors With India’s Most Promising Ventures Through Curated One-On-One Meetings: CII
Global Meet Will Connect International Investors With India’s Most Promising Ventures Through Curated One-On-One Meetings: CII
'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working President KT Rama Rao
'Telengana CM Revanth Reddy Has Already Accepted Defeat In Jubilee Hills By-Election': BRS Working President KT Rama Rao
Read Also
JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students...
article-image

Following talks held in September, the government had released Rs 600 crore out of Rs 1,500 crore sought by the Federation.

Around 2,000 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed and nursing institutions across the state, were shut since Monday.

According to the FATHI, the total arrears under the fee reimbursement scheme are to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. It was demanding that the government release 50 per cent of Rs 10,000 crore fee reimbursement dues.

It had stated that the strike will continue until Rs 5,000 crore out of the Rs 10,000 crore reimbursement arrears is released. It was demanding the remaining Rs 5,000 crore in monthly instalments of Rs 500 crore over 10 months.

Read Also
BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here
article-image

The state government on Tuesday constituted a committee for the mobilisation of finances for the fee-reimbursement scheme.

The government said the committee comprising officials and representatives from the FATHI will study a sustainable free reimbursement scheme through the Trust Bank.

While welcoming the committee, the FATHI said it should be asked to submit the report in one month and not three months as announced.

Earlier in the day, the Federation approached the High Court after the state government denied permission for a meeting of the faculty of the colleges at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8. About 70,000 teachers were scheduled to attend the meeting.

Read Also
WBSSC Declares SLST Results; 13,000 Assistant Teacher Vacancies To Be Filled By December
article-image

The police had refused to give permission, citing the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for the November 11 by-election to the Jubilee Hills constituency.

During the hearing on its petition, the Federation mooted an alternate venue, but the government counsel said the organisers will have to take permission from the police authorities concerned.

The High Court directed the police to take a decision on the Federation’s request within a week.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee...

Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After Govt Promises ₹600 Crore Fee...

Ministry Of Education Rescinds Order Changing Panjab University's Senate, Syndicate Structure

Ministry Of Education Rescinds Order Changing Panjab University's Senate, Syndicate Structure

JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students...

JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students...

BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here

BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here

Navi Mumbai Resonates with 'Vande Mataram': 3,000 Students Celebrate 150 Years Of Patriotism In...

Navi Mumbai Resonates with 'Vande Mataram': 3,000 Students Celebrate 150 Years Of Patriotism In...