 JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students Applying For Joint Entrance Exam
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to provide Class 11 registration numbers to students applying for JEE Main 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting registration for the January session till November 27, 2025, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exams will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and results by February 12.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
JEE Main Exam 2026 | Official Website

JEE Main Exam 2026: In a fresh directive to all affiliated schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education has directed the schools to provide Class 11 registration numbers to all student applicants for the Joint Entrance Examination - Main, 2026. This development came after receiving numerous complaints from students and parents alike regarding the unavailability of registration numbers required for the JEE application process.

CBSE Notice to Schools

The official circular stated that CBSE has reiterated that Class 11 registration numbers were to be filled in the JEE Main 2026 Application Form. The Board mentioned that even after the issuance of instructions in this regard, many schools have not provided this information to the students.

The Board stated, "this matter has been seriously viewed by the Board. It is once again reiterated that schools must invariably provide the Class XI registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026."

JEE Main 2026: Registration Underway

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 January Session is being carried out by NTA through its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online for the same till November 27, 2025 (9 PM). The last date for paying the application fee will be November 27, 2025 (by 11:50 PM).

JEE Main 2026: Important Dates

-Online Submission of Application: 31st October to 27th November, 2025 (up to 9 PM)

-Last Date for Fee Payment: November 27, 2025 (by 11:50 PM)

-City Intimation Slip Release: First week of January 2026 (tentative)

-Admit Card Download: 3–4 days before the examination

-JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates: January 21 to 30, 2026

-Result Declaration: February 12, 2026

article-image

Advisory for Schools and Students

CBSE has asked schools for immediate compliance and that no student is left behind in getting their registration number for class 11. Students have been asked to contact the concerned school in case they do not get the same, as the number is required while completing the application for JEE Main 2026.

The detailed guidelines and updates can be found on the official websites of CBSE and NTA at cbse.gov.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

