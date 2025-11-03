JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error

JEE Main 2026 | Official Website

JEE Main 2026: Calculators will not be allowed during the conduct of the JEE Main 2026, the National Testing Agency has now made clear, correcting a typographic error mentioned in the information bulletin it recently published.

In a public notice issued on Sunday night, the NTA said the reference in the JEE Main 2026 bulletin to an "on-screen standard calculator" was a mistake. The agency clarified that although some of its test platforms display a generic option for the on-screen calculator, such a feature is not applicable to the JEE Main.

"In the Appendix-VIII of the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) – 2026 on “Computer Based Test (CBT)” which has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website, it has been mentioned that an on screen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form," reads the notification.

The revised information bulletin has now been uploaded to the official websites at nta.ac.in, and jeemain.nta.nic.in, and candidates have been urged to download the updated version to avoid confusion.

JEE Main 2026: Exam Schedule and Pattern

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2026 in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026. The online application process for the January session of the exam began on October 31, 2025, through the official portal of the JEE Main website.

-Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech): Computer-Based Test, 75 questions, total of 300 marks.

-Paper 2A (B.Arch): Computer-based and pen-paper drawing tests combined, total 400 marks.

-Paper 2B: Completely computer-based; around 100 questions. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. PwD candidates will get an extra 20 minutes for each hour of examination time.