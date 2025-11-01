JEE Main 2026: NTA Starts Session 1 Registration, Exam In January; Check Full Schedule

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration | Official Website

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration: The online registration process for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 has commenced by the National Testing Agency. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The online application form can be submitted till November 27, 2025.

Exam Dates and Schedule

According to the official notice, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 will be held in April 2026. The exam city slip of Session 1 will be released in the first week of January 2026, and the result will be declared on February 12, 2026.

Language Options and Format of Examination

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

It consists of two papers: Paper 1 is meant for admission to BE/BTech courses, while Paper 2 is meant for BArch and BPlanning courses offered by different institutes across the country.

Separate Registration for Each Session

At this stage, candidates are able to apply only for Session 1, which is scheduled in January 2026. Candidates who are interested in appearing for Session 2 can apply later when a separate notification is issued for the same, using the same application number.

Gateway to IIT Admissions

JEE Main is also a qualifying examination for the JEE Advanced, which is the entrance to the IITs. The scores of Paper 1 are also accepted by NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs among others, plus state-funded engineering universities and private universities within India.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to register themself

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Registration Direct Link