DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 Announced; Appointment Letter Distribution On November 9

DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced the final results for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Lower and Upper Primary Schools. The results, which were declared on November 7, 2025, are now available on the official website at dee.assam.gov.in.

Now, candidates can check their selection status and cut-off marks, district-wise, post-wise, and medium-wise from the official portal. All earlier provisional merit lists stand cancelled with the publication of the final results, the DEE confirmed. The department has made it clear that no appointment claims will be accepted based on those lists, and only names appearing in the final merit list will receive official appointment letters.

Also, the DEE has scheduled the Orientation and Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters for the selected candidates on November 9th, 2025, at 2 PM onwards.

While the appointment for Unreserved and OBC/MOBC candidates will be held through this, a separate distribution programme for the Tea Tribes (OBC) candidates will be organised and notified in due course. The candidates are therefore advised to visit the DEE Assam website regularly for further instructions on the appointment. The notification encompasses posts advertised under Advertisement-A (No. E-383723/117 dated 26/12/2023) and Advertisement-B (No. E-383723/124 dated 26/12/2023).

DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dee.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Final Result for the Post of Teachers of LP and UP Schools against Advts dated 26/12/2023

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: The DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the DEE Assam Final Teacher Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

