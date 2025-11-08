 Ministry Of Education Rescinds Order Changing Panjab University's Senate, Syndicate Structure
The Ministry of Education has withdrawn its notification altering the constitution and composition of Panjab University’s Senate and Syndicate after widespread political backlash. The move, termed “unconstitutional” by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, had aimed to replace the 59-year-old elected bodies with a smaller, nominated structure.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that the notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate stands rescinded.

Ministry Of Education's Statement

Panjab University's decision to replace the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate with a smaller, largely nominated structure triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it "unconstitutional." "It has been decided by the Ministry of Education that the order changing the constitution & composition of the senate and syndicate shall stand rescinded," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

"On the basis of recommendations of a High Level Committee (HLC) constituted on 02-03-2021 by the Chancellor of the University and consultations with various stakeholders, the Government of India issued a notification to modify the constitution and composition of the Senate and Syndicate of the Panjab University," it said.

JEE Main Exam 2026: CBSE Directs Schools To Share Class 11 Registration Numbers With Students...
The government also considered the inputs received in meetings with several student organisations, it added.

The rollback preceded days of row with the notification denounced by all major political parties in Punjab.

On Thursday, a delegation of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought the withdrawal of the Centre's October 28 notification.

The order amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate, an apex government body, to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the syndicate.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab BJP welcomed the Centre's decision to "take back" the notification.

BSEH Haryana Board 2026: Class 10, 12 Registration Process Starts; Details Here
The party's state vice president, Subhash Sharma, said the rollback was announced "keeping in view the sentiments of people of Punjab." Sharma also said that the Centre has provided Rs 3,229 crore in grants to Panjab University since 2014, while the Punjab government gave it Rs 538 crore, and challenged the AAP, which governs the state, to release money its owes to the varsity.

