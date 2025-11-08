UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Admit Card Released, Exams Begin From November 16; Check Schedule, Guidelines And Pattern

UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025, allowing eligible candidates to download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Mains exam will take place from November 16 to 23, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Exam Schedule and Timings

The IFS Mains examination will be conducted in two sessions every day: the forenoon session will begin from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the afternoon session will start from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The candidates need to bring with them a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license. No entry will be allowed without these under any circumstances.

Details Mentioned on the IFS Admit Card

The UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card contains details like the candidate's name, roll number, registration ID, photograph, signature, exam centre details, reporting time, paper-wise timings, and important instructions to be followed on the day of the exam. All candidates are advised to go through all the information provided in the admit card carefully and inform the Commission about any discrepancies.

IFS Prelims 2025: Screening Test Overview

IFS aspirants need to first qualify for the IFS Preliminary Exam, which is a screening test. In Preliminary exams, there are two objective-type papers of two hours duration each that candidates have to appear for: General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT), of 200 marks each.

UPSC IFS Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

General Studies Paper I: 100 questions, 200 marks, with a penalty of –0.66 marks per wrong answer.

General Studies Paper II (CSAT): 80 questions, 200 marks, with – 0.83 marks for each incorrect response.

The candidates need to qualify for at least 33% marks in Paper II to go to Mains, though the scores obtained in Prelims are not counted in the final merit list.

Important Exam-Day Guidelines

UPSC has advised candidates to reach early, carry all the required documents, and also follow all the instructions printed on the admit card. Any discrepancy may lead to their rejection. Candidates must also regularly check further announcements on the official UPSC portal.