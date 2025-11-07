UPSC ESE Prelims Stage 1 Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Details Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Stage 1 Exam Datesheet 2026 | Canva

UPSC ESE Prelims Stage 1 Exam Datesheet 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Engineering Services (ESE) Prelims stage 1 exam timetable 2026 on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official timetable, the prelims examination will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second session from 2 pm to 5 pm on February 8, 2026. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift, whereas Paper II will be conducted in the second shift.

UPSC ESE Prelims Stage 1 Exam Datesheet 2026: How to download?

To download the timetable, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable link.

Step 3: After this, A new PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the exam dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the schedule PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the schedule

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026: Exam pattern

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam contains 500 marks questions, out of which 200 marks are for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and 300 marks for the Engineering discipline. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer made by an applicant in the Objective Type Question Papers.

About UPSC ESE recruitment 2026

This recruitment intends to fill 474 posts in the organisation. The registration window was opened on September 26 and closed on October 16, 2025.