CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

CLAT Registration 2026 | consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Registration 2026: The CLAT 2026 application period will end today, November 7, 2025, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. It should be mentioned that qualified candidates had an extended time to apply for the tests. The official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, has an application link for CLAT 2026.

CLAT 2026: Exam dates and time

Exam Name: CLAT 2026

Exam Date: December 7, 2025

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based test)

Duration: 2 hours

CLAT Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate Program: Candidates must have scored at least 45% marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination (40% for reserved categories).

Postgraduate Program: Applicants must hold an LLB degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved categories).

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for applicants.

Appearing Candidates: Students appearing for their qualifying exam in March or April of the following year are also eligible to apply.

CLAT Registration 2026: Documents required

Recent passport-sized photograph

Signature of the candidate

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

CLAT Registration 2026: Application fees

General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, and OCI candidates: ₹4000

SC and ST candidates: ₹3500

CLAT Registration 2026: Steps to apply

In order to apply for CLAT 2026, candidates must adhere to the procedures listed below:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the Consortium of National Law Universities' official website.

Step 2: Select the CLAT 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then input their registration information.

Step 4: After it's finished, candidates need to access their account.

Step 5: Next, complete the application, pay the required payments, and submit.

Step 6: Download the page and print it out for future use.

Direct link to apply