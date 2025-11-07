DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: The registration period for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Teacher Recruitment 2025 will end today, November 7, 2025. The direct application link for the teacher positions is available on the DSSSB's official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The organisation's 5346 open positions will be filled by this recruitment campaign.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹100/-

Exempted Categories:

- Women candidates

- Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

- Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates

- PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) candidates

- Ex-Servicemen

Mode of Payment: Online only

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply for the positions:

Step 1: Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the DSSSB's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register on a new site.

Step 4: Complete the application after registering.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: To download the page, click submit.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates must verify that they have entered accurate information in every field of the online application form before submitting it. No requests for changes, corrections, or modifications (including category changes) will be accepted or permitted under any circumstances once the online application form has been submitted.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Written Examination (CBT): Candidates must appear for a Computer-Based Test.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of documents.

Final Merit List: Prepared based on eligibility criteria and marks obtained in the examination.

Candidates can visit the DSSSB's official website for further information.