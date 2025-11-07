 Kerala Govt Medical College Doctors To Go On Strike On November 13 Over Pay Revision, Arrears And Demand For New Posts, Says KGMCTA
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Govt Medical College Doctors To Go On Strike On November 13 Over Pay Revision, Arrears And Demand For New Posts, Says KGMCTA

Kerala Govt Medical College Doctors To Go On Strike On November 13 Over Pay Revision, Arrears And Demand For New Posts, Says KGMCTA

However, as the Health Department is yet to address the demands of the doctors, the association decided to hold the strike on November 13, members said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Doctors in government medical colleges in Kerala will go on strike on November 13 to press various long-pending demands, including salary revision and creation of new posts. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors in government medical colleges in Kerala will go on strike on November 13 to press various long-pending demands, including salary revision and creation of new posts.

This was announced by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) here on Friday.

KGMCTA had earlier conducted an outpatient (OP) boycott last month.

However, as the Health Department is yet to address the demands of the doctors, the association decided to hold the strike on November 13, members said.

FPJ Shorts
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React
When Is The Jaipur Lit Festival Happening In 2026? Here's All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show
When Is The Jaipur Lit Festival Happening In 2026? Here's All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show
IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik Star As India Defeat Pakistan by 2 Runs
IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik Star As India Defeat Pakistan by 2 Runs
Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In Bihar's Economic Story
Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In Bihar's Economic Story
Read Also
Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social...
article-image

KGMCTA members said that apart from emergency hospital services, other departments would participate in the protest.

The association is also demanding payment of salary arrears between 2016 and 2020, rectification of irregularities in the pay structure for entry-level doctors, and creation of more posts in government medical colleges.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Two-Year MBA Programme In Business Analytics & AI; Know Eligibility Criteria...

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Two-Year MBA Programme In Business Analytics & AI; Know Eligibility Criteria...

Kerala Govt Medical College Doctors To Go On Strike On November 13 Over Pay Revision, Arrears And...

Kerala Govt Medical College Doctors To Go On Strike On November 13 Over Pay Revision, Arrears And...

Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social...

Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social...

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in;...

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in;...